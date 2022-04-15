Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 15 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Friday, April 15 . The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 61, and the second round it is 53.

The lottery department organises Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, to encourage youths to participate in the traditional sports of archery. Held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong, the real-time archery betting game is managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. They allow 50 archers to participate in the Shillong Teer from 12 renowned shooting clubs in the state.

The rules and format of the archery betting game are extremely easy, as it is played in two rounds. In the first and second rounds, all the archers are given 30 and 20 arrows each. When the game begins, every archer is supposed to shoot all the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while people who have bought tickets for Shillong Teer must guess the accurate number of arrows that will hit the target.

Before the game begins, you must make haste and buy your lucky tickets from any state authorised ticket selling shop, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The ticket prices start from Re 1 and go up to Rs. 100.

Buying the ticket of Shillong Teer gives you an opportunity to try your luck, and win an exciting range of prize money, which starts from Rs 80 if you made an accurate guess in the first round. Making the accurate guess in the second round award you Rs 60. Both the awards are for the winners who own Re. 1 ticket. But a lucky winner who made the correct guess in both the rounds can take home Rs. 4000, for the same ticket price.

You can try your luck at 3:45 PM because this is when the first round will begin, and its results will roll out at 4:15 PM. The next round will commence at 4:45 PM and the results will be out at 5:15 PM. You can check the results on the lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

