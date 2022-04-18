Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 18 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, April 18. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 99, and the second round it is 87.

In order to promote archery among locals and youth, the state organizes this real-time archery betting game. This is done for the locals and youth to take initiative and interest in the traditional sports of archery.

The venue is Polo Grounds in the capital state of Meghalaya and the game is held by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is organized by the state. From 12 professional shooting clubs in the state, 50 archers are permitted to take part in the game.

The game is played in 2 rounds. Before it begins, 30 arrows are given to the archers for the first round. Similarly, 20 arrows are given out for the 2nd round. The archers are supposed to shoot all the arrows in less than 2 minutes, whist the lottery participants have to guess how many of these arrows will hit the target.

In order to participate, you must buy your ticket from the lottery ticket shop that has been authorized by the state, between 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The price can vary between Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

If you can correctly guess the correct number of arrows hitting the target you get the top prize of Rs. 80, for which you own a Re. 1 ticket. The same case is for the second round for which the price money is Rs. 60. Any lucky winner who correctly guesses the number of arrows hitting the targets in both rounds will be rewarded with Rs. 4000 for the same Re. 1 ticket.

The results for the first round that is held at 3:45 PM will be given out at 4:15 PM. The second round begins at 4:45 PM and the results are rolled out at 5:15 PM. In order to know the results of Monday, April 18, you will need to visit the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department - https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

