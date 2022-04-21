Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 21 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, April 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 38, and for the second round it is 17.

In a bid to encourage locals and youth to take interest in the age-old sport of archery, the Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday, in two rounds. The game allows 50 archers from 12 professional shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate. The entire event is managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer is played in two rounds. In the preliminary round, all the archers get 30 arrows each, and in the next one, they are given 20 arrows each. In each round, the archers have to shoot all the arrows in less than 2 minutes. While archers are shooting the arrows, participants of the Shillong lucky draw will have to guess the accurate number of arrows that will reach the target. This bet has to be placed before the match begins. If this sounds interesting to you, head to any authorised lottery ticket selling shop from 10 AM to 3:30 PM to get hold of a ticket/s. You can choose any ticket priced between Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

A Shillong Teer ticket, if you make the right guess, can make you win exciting prize money. Rs. 80 for the first round and Rs. 60 for the second round for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. If any person predicts the right number of arrows in both rounds, the participant will be awarded Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket. If you have bought your lucky ticket, take a look at the results of Thursday’s Shillong Teer on the lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round will begin at 3:45 PM and the results will be out at 4:15 PM, while the second round will commence at 4:45 and results will be rolled out by 5:15 PM.

