Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 22 Shillong Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer, a traditional archery-based sport in Meghalaya, has thousands of people waiting for the evening results. It is mainly a lottery game, based on the Shillong Teer competition organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. This association has around 12 clubs. Shillong Teer consists of two rounds. The first archery session starts at 3:45 pm after all the ticketing counters are closed. The second round starts at 4:45 pm.

Archers from the association’s 12 participant clubs assemble at Polo Ground in Shillong, the state capital city, to compete in the event. Within five minutes of the start of the game, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the aim in the opening round then 20 arrows each in the next round. The minimum range between the aim and the archer, as per the Shillong Teer game regulations, must be between 15.21 metres and 30.48 metres.

The game is perfectly legal and people who are interested in the Meghalaya Shillong Teer Lottery can easily take part in it. All they have to do is purchase a ticket at a state-licensed Teer Betting counter in Meghalaya. They can get the tickets from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

When buying a ticket, one must predict the last two figures, which represent the total number of arrows shot and find the target in a single day. Those who correctly predict the number win the lottery.

How to Check the Result

The results for April 22 Shillong Teer will be available on the official website, www.meghalayateer.com. The first round of results will be made public at 4:30 pm, followed by the second round at 5:30 pm.

Once the winning numbers are published, the participants whose tickets correspond to the first round will be the winner of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket . While correct predictions in the second round would earn the victors Rs 70 for every Re 1 bet they place.

