Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 23 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, April 23. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 72, and for the second round it is 96.

Based on the real-time archery betting game, the lottery department organises the Shillong Teer every week from Monday to Saturday, in a bid to encourage the youth and the locals to get themselves involve in the traditional sports of archery. Managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong, which permits only 50 archers to participate from 12 professional shooting clubs in the state.

Played in two rounds, the 50 archers are given 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the next. In each round, while the archers have to shoot the arrows in less than two minutes, the Shillong Teer participants will make an accurate guess for the number of arrows that will hit the target.

To make your weekend exciting all you have to do is to purchase your lucky ticket from any lottery ticket selling shop authorised by the state, but it should be done between 10 am to 3:30 pm. you have plenty of options to choose from, as the ticket of Shillong Teer ranges from Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

Wondering what you will get if you made the correct guess? Well, the top prize of Shillong Teer is Rs. 80 and Rs. 60 is the second prize. Both of these prize money is for people who made the correct guess and own Re. 1 ticket. But if you luckily guessed the accurate number of arrows in both the rounds then you will bag home Rs. 4000. What are you waiting for? You can also check result by visiting the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com on any browser.

