Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 25 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, April 25. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 34, and for the second round it is 41.

The game of lottery which is played from Monday to Saturday attracts a lot of people every day with its unique format. So, if you have participated in today’s game, then do not miss to check the names of the lucky winners of Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department, www.meghalayateer.com at 5:15 pm today.

To keep the traditional sport of archery alive in the hearts of young people, Meghalaya has opted for an out-of-box idea of clubbing it with a lottery game. Shillong Teer, which is not like a regular lottery game, is based on a real-time archery sport. On one hand, a group of 50 archers play the traditional sport at the Polo Ground of Shillong, meanwhile, on the other side, lottery ticket holders try to predict the number of arrows they might hit on target.

Both lottery and archery sports are played in two rounds. In the first round, archers are given a total of 30 arrows to shoot within a time span of two minutes whereas, in the second round, the number of arrows is reduced to 20 only with the same time limit.

The number of arrows that hit the target in round one and round two become the lucky numbers of that round. The first round begins at 3:45 pm with winning numbers announced at 4:15 pm. Meanwhile, the second round starts at 4:45 pm with results being declared at 5:15 pm.

People who have participated in the lottery game get money for predicting the correct numbers. The winners of round one take home Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have and the second-round winners get a winning amount of Rs. 60 per Re 1 ticket. In case, any participant guesses the numbers for both rounds correctly, they stand a chance to win Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they own.

