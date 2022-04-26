Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 26 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, April 26. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 80, and for the second round it is 76.

Shillong Teer, a betting game conducted from Wednesday to Saturday, is set to begin today too. If you have participated in Shillong Teer or want to do so, check the lucky winners of the game on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department - www.meghalayateer.com at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm today.

The Shillong Teer is played to keep the passion for the traditional sport of archery in Meghalaya alive in youth. Shillong Teer, unlike regular lottery games, is a real-time event.

A group of 50 archers play the archery game in the Polo Ground, Shillong. The ticket holders must guess the number of arrows that would hit the target in order to win the lottery. The archers are to shoot 30 arrows in the first round within two minutes and 20 arrows in the next round within the same time limit. The number of arrows that would hit the target is what the bets are placed on.

The rounds are held at 3.45pm and 4.45 pm respectively. The results for round 1 are announced at 4.15 pm and round 2 are announced at 5.15 pm.

If you predict the number of arrows that would hit the target accurately, you win money. In round 1, the ticket holder wins Rs 80 against every Re 1 ticket. In round 2, one can win Rs 60 for a Re 1 ticket.

If a participant guesses the numbers right in both the rounds, they win Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket. These returns are what attract people to participate in Shillong Teer.

