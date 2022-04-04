Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 4 Morning Teer and Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, April 4. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 84, and the second round it is 16. Similarly, the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 32.

This archery-based betting game is organised by the state from Monday to Saturday, to encourage the youth and locals in the traditional sport of archery. The betting game is held at Polo Stadium of Shillong, and the logistics of the game is managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The organisation permits 50 archers to participate in the game from 12 shooting clubs in the state.

The Shillong Teer is played in two rounds. In the first round, the archers are given 30 arrows each, while in the next round the 50 archers are given 20 arrows each. In each of the rounds, all the archers will shoot the arrows in less than two minutes, while the people participating in the archery betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that will hit the target, prior to the commencement of the game.

The winners of Shillong Teer take home exciting prizes, and to be able to grab one of them, you just need to purchase your lucky ticket from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The price of tickets starts from Re 1 and goes upto Rs 100. If a person guesses the right number in the first round they will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they placed bet on.

While guessing the right number in the next round will give you the opportunity to take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. However, if you get extremely lucky, meaning you predict the correct numbers in both the rounds, you will bag Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

