Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 7 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer game for Thursday, April 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 74, and the second round it is 06. For Shillong Teer, the lucky number for the first round of game is 81, and for the second round it is 00.

To encourage the youth and locals to take interest in the traditional sports of archery, Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday at 3.45 pm. The betting game, which is based on real-time archery sports, is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong and allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs in Meghalaya.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer so that locals can try their luck through the betting game that offers them the opportunity to make easy money.

Advertisement

The format of the betting game is simple, as it is played in two different rounds. And in the initial round, all the archers get 30 arrows each, while 20 arrows each are given to the same set of archers in the next round. In both rounds, archers have to shoot all the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while the participants of the betting game will have to guess the right number of arrows that will make it to the target.

To claim your exciting prize money, you need to buy your tickets from any lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. You can choose your tickets, which range from Rs 1 to Rs 100. With Rs 1 ticket, you will earn Rs 80 for guessing the right number in the first round, and Rs 60 for doing the same in the next round. And if this Thursday you get lucky and guess the correct number in both rounds, then start celebrating as you will bag Rs 4000 for the same ticket.

You can also check the results of Shillong Teer of April 7 on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.