Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 8 Shillong Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Friday, April 8. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 83, and the second round it is 50.

Shillong Teer is an archery betting game organised by the Meghalaya lottery department everyday. To encourage the youth and locals in taking interest in the traditional sports of archery, Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday at Polo Grounds. People participating in April 8 lottery game can check the results of today’s Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

Shillong Teer is quite different from other lottery games. Unlike other lotteries, you have to place bets on the games and guess the right number. The archery game is organised every day of the week except Sunday by Khasi Hills Archery Association at the Polo Ground of Shillong. The game happens between 50 archers from 12 different groups on the ground. The number that the participants need to guess pertains to how many arrows will hit the target. The lottery is held to keep the youth enthusiastic and interested in the traditional game of Shillong.

Lottery tickets ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 are available to buy at the legal lottery shops across Shillong. The Re 1 ticket rewards you with Rs 80 and Rs 60 to guess the winning number of Round 1 and 2, respectively. If a participant guesses both the rounds’ numbers correctly, they get to take a reward of Rs 4000 home for every Re 1 ticket.

The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3.45 pm, and the results for the round are declared at 4.15 pm. The next round starts at 4.45 pm and the results are announced at 5.15 pm. www.meghalayateer.com will announce the official lottery results at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm. People participating can head to the link to check if their luck shined on them or not.

