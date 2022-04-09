Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 9 Shillong Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, April 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 16, and the second round it is 07.

Shillong Teer game is organised six days a week starting from Monday. It is based on a real-time game of archery and is thereby different from all the other lotteries. Participants of the April 9 lottery game can also check the lucky numbers at the official website of Meghalaya’s Lottery Department, which is www.meghalayateer.com.

As many as 50 archers play the game of archery in Shillong’s Polo Ground. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is responsible for organising the game. It is not just the game of archery, but is clubbed with a betting game and decides the fate of lottery participants. The government of Meghalaya plays a big role in promoting the game which has now become increasingly popular among the youth of the state.

The first round of archery is played at 3:45 pm and the results are announced at 4:15 pm. The second round is then played at 4:45 pm and the results are announced at 5:15 pm. Archers belonging to 12 different archery clubs shoot a total of 30 arrows in the first round of the game and 12 arrows in the second round. Every archer gets a time limit of 2 minutes to finish each round.

The contestants of the lottery game try to predict the number of arrows that will hit the target in each round. If the participants guess the number correctly, they can lay their hands on exciting prize money. The participants stand a chance to win up to Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in round one and Rs 60 for the same ticket in round two. If any contestant succeeds in guessing the correct numbers of arrows hitting the target in both rounds, they then get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.

The lottery tickets’ sale begins at 10 am at the authorised lottery shops in Meghalaya. The last ticket is sold off by 3:30 pm. Participants willing to be a part of the game can purchase tickets between Rs 1 and Rs 100.

