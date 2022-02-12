Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 12 Morning Teer Game

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, February 12. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 97. Those who are trying their luck for today’s game can check the results at the official website of the state lottery department: www.meghalayateer.com.

The betting game of Meghalaya, which is played from Monday to Saturday, is based on the on-ground archery game. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Around 50 archers shoot the arrows in real-time on the Polo Ground of Shillong. People take a guess of the number of arrows the archers might hit on the target.

The game is played in two rounds. In round 1, the archers from the 12 different shooting clubs get 30 arrows to hit the target whereas, in round 2, they get a total of 20 arrows only. Once the round starts, the archers have to hit the arrows to the target in less than two minutes. Shillong Teer participants can win prize money by guessing the number of arrows archers hit in each round.

The first round begins at 3.45 pm and the results get out at 4.15 pm. Simultaneously, the second round starts at 4.45 pm and results are revealed at 5.15 pm.

The tickets for the lottery games are easily available at any lottery shop in Meghalaya. People can purchase tickets from Re 1 to Rs 100. For guessing the correct number in the first round, they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket.

In round two, one can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought. For the lucky winners, who guess the numbers of both rounds correctly, there is bumper prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

If you are in living in Meghalaya, you can try your luck too by participating in the game.

