Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 19 Morning Teer Game

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, February 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 69, while for the second round, it is 96.

Meghalaya Lottery Department organises the betting game, Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday every week. It is different from the other lottery games as it is based on the game of archery. The legal lottery game is organised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Those who are participating in the February 19 game can check the results for the first round at 4.15 pm and for the second round at 5.15 pm at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

Everyday, except Sunday, 50 archers gather at the Polo Ground of Shillong. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game is played in two rounds. In the first round, archers have to shoot 30 arrows whereas the number of arrows is 20 in the second round. The time to finish each round is two minutes.

Advertisement

The participants of Shillong Teer predict the number of arrows that might hit the target each round. The first round starts at 3.45 pm and second round begins at 4.45 pm.

The Shillong Teer tickets are easily available at state-authorised ticket shops in Meghalaya from 10 am to 3.30 pm. The price of the tickets starts from Re 1 and goes up to Rs 100.

The winning prize for guessing the correct number in the first round of Shillong Teer is Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. For round 2, it is Rs 60 for a Re 1 ticket. If the participants guess the correct number for both the rounds, then they are awarded a prize money of Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.