Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 23 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, February 23. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 55, and for the second round, it is 69.

One of the most unique ways of promoting the sports of archery in the state, the Meghalaya lottery department is all set to commence another day of the archery betting game called Shillong Teer. The lottery department of the state will start today’s game at 3:45 pm, which is organised at the Polo Stadium in the capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong, from Monday to Saturday. Shillong Teer is one of the most unique betting games that is based on real-time archery, and permits 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate.

The betting game is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association with an aim to attract youth to the traditional game of archery and to promote it among all.

Let’s take a detailed look at the format of the betting game, which is played in two rounds.

First Round: 50 archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round.

Second Round: The same set of archers is given 20 arrows each in the second round.

The basic rule of the game asks the players to fire the arrow in less than 2 minutes, while people participating in the lottery game have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in both rounds, separately. If the taken guess is correct then the winners will be rewarded with different prize money.

People, who want to participate in the Shillong Teer, can purchase their tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm from the lottery ticket shops in Meghalaya. The price of the tickets varies, depending on which one you want to buy. The tickets for Shillong Teer cost from Re 1 to Rs 100. Let’s take a look at the lottery prizes.

First Round

If the person guesses the correct number in the first round then they will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket.

Second Round

If the person guesses the correct number in the second round then they will receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Both Rounds

If anyone guesses the right number in both rounds, then they can win a prize of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

The betting game will begin at 3.45 pm, with its first round and at 4:15 the results for the same will be announced. Whereas the second round will start at 4:45 pm and its results will be revealed at 5:15 pm. People who have purchased the tickets for February 23 betting game, can check the lucky numbers on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

