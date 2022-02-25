Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 25 Morning Teer Game

A unique and interesting lottery game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is organised by the Meghalaya Lottery Department from Monday to Saturday. Everyone looks forward to the much-anticipated game daily. The betting game is based on a real-time archery game and is all about predicting the number of arrows that might hit the target.

People who are participating in the February 25 game can check the results for the first round at 4.15 pm and for the second round at 5.15 pm at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

In the state’s capital Shillong, 50 archers from 12 different archery groups play the game of archery at the Polo Ground. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the game to build an interest of youth in the traditional sport. A betting game is also organised daily except Sunday with the real-time sport in which the participants place bets on the number of arrows that might hit the target.

The game consists of two rounds. The first round starts at 3:45 pm in which the archers are given 30 arrows each to shoot at the target in less than two minutes. Similarly, the second round begins after a short break at 4:45 pm. In the second round, archers have to shoot 20 arrows each within two minutes. The number of arrows that hit the target in both the rounds become the winning numbers.

The tickets for the lottery are easily available at the state-authorised lottery shops all over Meghalaya. The cost of a ticket varies from Re 1 to Rs 100. On guessing the correct number in round 1, participants win a prize money of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Whereas for predicting the correct number in round 2, participants win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. If any lucky winner guesses the correct number for both the rounds, they win a prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

