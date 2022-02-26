Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 26 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Meghalaya State Lottery Department is all set to organise the much-anticipated archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer today. The betting game is organised daily except Sundays and anyone can participate in the game by buying lottery tickets. The ones who have bought tickets for the February 26 game can visit the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com to view the results of today’s game.

This lottery game is unique in itself as it is based on a real-time archery game organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is not a game of lucky draw but is based on predicting the number of arrows that might hit the target. At the Polo Ground of the state’s capital Shillong, 50 archers from 12 different archery groups come together to play the game of archery from Monday to Saturday.

The idea of clubbing the game with legalised betting is to promote the traditional sport amongst the youth of Meghalaya. The game is exclusively played in Meghalaya and if any site claims to conduct the game, then people can complain against them.

Coming to the format of the game, the game has two rounds. Round 1 starts at 3:45 pm with archers having 30 arrows each to shoot at the target in less than two minutes. The number of arrows that will hit the target becomes the winning number of the lottery for this round. Similarly, round 2 begins at 4:45 pm and archers have to shoot 20 arrows each this time within the same time limit. The winning number for the second round is also decided upon by the number of arrows hitting the target in this round.

Prize money varies for Round 1 and Round 2. Participants win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought for predicting the correct number in the first round whereas the winning amount for the second round is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. If the participant guesses the correct number for both the rounds, then a prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket is offered to them.

