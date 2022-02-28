Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 28 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, February 28. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 75.

Meghalaya’s betting game, Shillong Teer is organised by Meghalaya Lottery Department from Monday to Saturday. It is different from the other lucky draws as it is based on a real-time archery game. The game of archery is organised at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day except Sunday. People put bets on the number of arrows that will hit the target. The game with monetary benefits is legal and is organised to engage youth with the traditional sport.

In the real-time archery game, there is a group of 50 archers from 12 different shooting clubs of Meghalaya. They shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second. They get a time limit of two minutes in each round. Participants who buy lottery tickets need to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round.

Advertisement

The first round starts at 3:45 pm and the result of the same is announced at 4:15 pm. The second round of the game begins at 4:45 pm and the winning number is announced at 5:15 pm. The people who are participating in the February 28 game can check their results at any authorised lottery shop in Meghalaya or at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

The winning amount for the first round is Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Whereas the winning prize for round two is Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket they have bought. If the prediction of both the rounds is correct, then the lucky winners are awarded prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought. However, the cases of guessing both the rounds correctly are quite rare.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.