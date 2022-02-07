Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 7 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, February 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 71, while for the second round, it is 46.

Unlike the other lotteries, wherein tickets are pulled out, Shillong Teer is based on the traditional sport of archery. The Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital city, Shillong. Two rounds of the lottery game are conducted daily. The archers, who play Shillong Teer, aim at the target and the ticket holders have to simply anticipate the number of arrows that will most likely hit the target in a particular match. If the participants can successfully predict the Teer Dream number, they will win exciting monetary prizes.

If you have bought the tickets for February 7 Shillong Teer archery match, the result will be uploaded on the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com to view the result.

It is pure luck if the participants can predict the results, and it is equally hard for archers to shoot the arrows at the target. For each round, archers have to abide by some guidelines laid down by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. From the distance between the archers and the target to the dimension of the target, everything is stated in the guidelines of the Act.

The Shillong Teer February 7 match will have a team of 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The ticket-holders can place bets for the probable outcome of the first or the second round, and they can even place bets on both the rounds of Shillong Teer.

The maiden round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 pm, and the second round will begin at 4:45 pm. Participants can check the Teer Dream numbers for the first round at 4:15 pm followed by the winning numbers for the second round, at 5:15 pm. The result will get uploaded on the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department.

The correct predictions of the Teer Dream numbers in the first round will win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, while the winners of the second round get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. If participants can predict the Teer Dream numbers in both rounds, they receive Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

