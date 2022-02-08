Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 8 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Monday, February 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 05, while for the second round, it is 82.

The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 53, while for the second round, it is 43.

Meghalaya’s betting game, Shillong Teer is quite different from the other lottery games as it is based on a real-time Archery game instead of just buying lucky draw tickets. The game is organised in two rounds at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day except Sunday. Meghalaya organises the lottery game to engage youth with the traditional sport by giving them monetisation benefits.

A group of 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 in the second. The time to finish one round must not be more than 2 minutes. The participants of the lottery guess the number of arrows that might hit the target each for round 1 and Round 2. If they guess the correct number, then they win monetary prizes. The first round starts at 3.45 pm and the second round begins at 4.45 pm.

People who are participating in the February 8 game can check the results for the first round at 4.15 pm and for the second round at 5.15 pm. The results are uploaded at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

The participants can buy the ticket as per their will from Re 1 to Rs 100. Tickets are easily available at state-authorised ticket shops in Meghalaya from 10 am to 3:30 pm. In case the participants guess the correct number in the first round, they will win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket for guessing the correct number in the second round. If they guess the correct number for both rounds, then they are awarded prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket bought. However, the cases of guessing both the rounds correctly are rare.

