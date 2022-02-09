Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 9 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, February 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 94, while for the second round, it is 31.

The one and only archery betting game, Shillong Teer, is all set to start today’s game at 3.45 pm. The betting game is based on a real-time archery game in which 50 archers from various shooting clubs of the state participate. The game is organised from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Stadium in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

The game is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The state initiated the lottery game to attract youth to the traditional sport of archery and promote the game. The youth engage with it as the lottery game gives them a chance to make easy money.

If we look at the format of the game, then, the game is played in two rounds. In the first round, the 50 archers use 30 arrows each and in the second round, the same set of players fire 20 arrows each. The archers have to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes. The lottery players have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in rounds 1 and 2. If the participant’s guess is right, then they receive monetary prizes.

People can buy tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm from the lottery shops in Meghalaya. They can buy tickets from Re 1 to Rs. 100 as per their choice. The winning amount for guessing the correct number in the first round is Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket in the second round. If anyone guesses the correct number in both rounds, they can win a prize of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

The first round of the betting game starts at 3.45 pm and the results of the same are announced at 4.15 pm whereas the second round starts at 4.45 pm and the results get revealed at 5.15 pm.

Those who have bought the ticket for February 9 game, can check the lucky numbers on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com

