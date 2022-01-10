Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 10 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, January 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 44, and for the second round, it is 02.

Meghalaya state lottery department will be organising the much-anticipated betting game, Shillong Teer, which is inspired by the traditional sport of archery played in the region. The betting game takes place from Monday to Saturday, where participants take home monetary prizes if they correctly predict the number of arrows that hit the target. If you are one of the participants of January 10 Shillong Teer archery match, you can catch the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com.

A team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be participating in the game which will culminate in two rounds. Ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the game which is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.

Advertisement

Archers begin the first round at 3.45 pm by shooting 30 arrows each at the target. In the second round, which begins an hour later at 4.45pm, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows to shoot at the target. The Teer Dream numbers for the first round are uploaded on the website at 4.15pm, while the second round results will be revealed at 5.15pm.

Winners in the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while winners of the second round get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they bet. If a participant wins in both the rounds, they will be given Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

Interested participants can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. The betting shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the timing to visit them is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.