Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 12 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, January 12. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 70, and for the second round, it is 94. The winning number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 45.

Archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer, played in the capital city of Meghalaya, attracts many participants. Ticket-holders of Wednesday’s game who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers, will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to witness the match. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played for six days of the week, from Monday to Saturday.

The outcome of the game is based on the performance of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The result for Wednesday, January 12’s archery match which is played in two rounds can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Beginning at 3.45 pm, the maiden round of Shillong Teer will have 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. Winning number or the Teer Dream number of the first round will be announced at 4.15 pm on the official website. The following round of Wednesday’s Shillong Teer match will commence at 4.45 pm. Archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target in the final round.

Teer Dream numbers for the second round of Wednesday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website. Correct predictions of Teer Dream number made in the first round will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket; while the correct predictions made in the second round of today’s match will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

One can place bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer game from the state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. Participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10 am to 3:30 pm.

