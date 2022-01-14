Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 14 Morning Teer Games'

Shillong Teer is one of the popular betting games of Meghalaya and is played from Monday to Saturday, in the capital city of the state in the afternoon. Participants who wish to win exciting money prizes by placing bets can partake on January 14, today’s Shillong Teer match. It is a legalised betting game, which gained legal protection after the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Shillong Teer is organised at the Polo Ground of the capital city, where around 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association gather. These archers play a pivotal role in this game as their performance determines the fate of the participants, who place their bets. The winners of the Friday, January 14 archery match will be uploaded on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of the Shillong Teer match begins at 3.45 pm, and each of the 50 archers shoots 30 arrows at the target. Later, at 4:15 pm, the Teer Dream numbers of the preliminary round are released. If the Teer Dream numbers match with an individual’s lottery ticket, they will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed.

An hour later, at 4:45 pm, the same 50 archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target, and the result for the final round is released by 5:15 pm on the official website. The correct predictions made in the second round of the Shillong Teer will bring Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket placed by the ticket holder. However, in case any participant makes the correct prediction for both rounds, they get to win Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on.

Interested bettors can purchase the tickets for the archery games from the state-authorised ticket booking shops, which are set up across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. Functional from Monday to Saturday, visit these ticket selling shops between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

