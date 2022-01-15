Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 15 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, January 15. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 00, and for the second round, it is 43.

One of the popular betting games of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is back again for participants who wish to put their luck to test and win exciting money. After January 15, today, the next Shillong Teer game will be organised on January 17. Therefore, don’t miss the chance today and partake in this legalised betting game. Organised in the afternoon, Shillong Teer has the legal protection under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The Act also states a series of rules and regulations, which have to be considered while organising and playing the game.

Shillong Teer is played in the Polo Ground of the capital city, and 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also participate in this betting game. The archers play a pivotal role in this game as their performance determines the fate of the lottery ticket holders. In case you have bought the Friday, January 15 archery match tickets, get glued to the official website: www.meghalayateer.com as the result of today’s matches will be uploaded on the same.

>Details of Shillong Teer, Round 1

It will begin at 3.45 pm, and the result will be rolled out by 4:15 pm. The 50 archers will have to shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while the lottery participants who will be able to guess the Teer Dream numbers of the preliminary round correctly, will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed.

>Details of Shillong Teer, Round 2

The second round of Shillong Teer will begin at 4:45 pm, and the result of this final round will be uploaded by 5:15 pm. In this round, the 50 archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target, and the correct predictions made in the second round will guide the ticket holder to the reward, which is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

However, in case a participant makes the correct guess for both rounds will win Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on.

