Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 21 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Teer is once again back to assist you in winning lottery prizes. The capital city of Meghalaya will host the legalised betting game, which is based on the centuries-old traditional sport of archery. Meghalaya is among the 13 states in India, where holding lotteries is legal. Held at the Polo Ground, Shillong Teer is played every week from Monday to Saturday, and the arrangements for the game are done by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Not just the management, the association also sends its 50 tribal archers, with a quiver full of arrows, to participate in the archery matches.

The majority of the lotteries, held across the country, follow the random lucky draw system in which tickets are pulled out for each spot in the winning list. However, Shillong Teer is a prediction game. Though luck plays a vital role in this, the participants have to guess the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot at the target.

In case you are interested in trying your luck, visit any of the registered booking counters, which are over 5,000 in number and have been set up across the state. At the time of purchase, you will have to pick a number from 0 to 99, the number you select will signify your prediction for the lottery game. Note that the tickets are sold throughout the week except Sunday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The result of the Shillong Teer January 21 match will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Participants can visit the portal and tally the teer dream numbers for both rounds.

>Preliminary Round Details

The first round will begin at 3:30 pm and the result will be announced by 4:15 pm. Ticket-holders who place a bet in the first round, and their prediction comes true – they get Rs 80 for each Re 1 bet on the target number.

>Second Round Details

This round will begin at 4:30 pm and the results of this round are rolled out by 5:15 pm. Bettors who guess the teer dream numbers in the final round will win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket. A few lucky participants, who make the correct prediction in both rounds, will win Rs 4000 for each Re 1 ticket.

