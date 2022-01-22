Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 22 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, January 22. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 01, and for the second round, it is 48.

Meghalaya is one of those states in India which is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes. The state is also popular for hosting one of the legal and most unconventional lotteries in the country. The capital city, Shillong conducts an archery-based betting game from Monday to Saturday. This age-old traditional sport is being preserved by the government.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the game at Polo Ground, Police Bazar in Shillong. The association sends atleast 50 tribal archers from its dozen archery clubs with a quiver full of arrows to participate in Shillong Teer.

While most lotteries in the country follow the traditional random lucky draw of tickets to declare winners, Shillong Teer winners are based on the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots. Interested individuals can participate in the game by purchasing lottery tickets from any of the 5000 booking counters set up across the state. These registered shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, everyday of the week except Sundays. Results of Shillong Teer are announced in two rounds on the official website meghalayateer.com.

Participants can expect to win monetary prizes by betting in this popular game. The preliminary round for January 22 will commence with ticket buyers gambling on the shots hit by the archers, who will hit 30 targets each. The lottery ticket holder can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed, if their prediction is accurate.

The number of archers going into the second round will remain unchanged but this time they will shoot with 20 arrows. For each Re 1 ticket bet on, the participants can win as much as Rs 60. This is applicable only if the Teer Dream numbers have been correctly estimated. It is considered a win-win situation if a bettor can make an accurate guess for both rounds. For each Re 1 ticket bought, the lucky ticket-holders can win upto Rs 4,000.

