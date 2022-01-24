Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 24 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, January 24. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 33, and for the second round, it is 65.

Popularly known as the Scotland of the east, the capital city of Meghalaya conducts a legalised betting game based on the traditional sport of archery. Known as Shillong Teer, the lottery is held at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the city. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends 50 tribal archers from its dozen clubs with a quiver full of arrows. The archery-based game is played in two separate rounds from Monday to Saturday.

Unlike most lotteries in the country which follow the system of random lucky draw of tickets to decide the winning results, Shillong Teer winners are declared on the basis of prediction number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot at the target. Those interested in participating in Shillong Teer can visit any of the 5,000 registered booking counters across the state and buy the tickets. The tickets are sold in these shops between 10 am and 3:30 pm on all days of the week except Sunday.

Results for the Shillong Teer match on January 24 will be updated on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Participants can check out the teer dream numbers for the first round at 04:30 pm. Ticket buyers will have to wait till 05:30 pm to check the results for the concluding round.

Archers go in with 30 arrows each to shoot at the target in the first round. In the following round, they take 20 arrows each to hit at the target. Ticket-buyers who make the correct bet, can win Rs 80 for each Re 1 bet on the target number in the first round. Those who accurately estimate the teer dream numbers in the next round, can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket.

Bettors can be awarded Rs 4000 for each Re 1 ticket, if the prediction is correct for both the rounds of the game.

