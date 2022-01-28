Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 28 Morning Teer Games

The only form of legalised gambling in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer, is popularising the ancient sport of archery. According to a 2015 order by the Supreme Court, Meghalaya is one of the 13 states that is permitted to host legal lotteries in India. The Khasi clan of the state has been playing the conventional game of archery for several decades. A group of dozen archery clubs from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute are part of this popular game of chance.

A total of 50 archers, registered with any of the neighborhood clubs, engage in a firing frenzy at the Polo Ground of Police Bazar with a quiver full of arrows. Squatting in a semicircle with their bows, the archers target a bundle of straw 50 meters away. They shoot twice everyday in two rounds with 30 arrows at 3:45 pm and 20 arrows at 4:45 pm. Scores of people choose a number between 0 and 99 at booking counters. Over 5,000 Teer counters operate across eleven districts of the state between 10am to 3:30pm.

Played from Monday to Saturday, the archery-based game declares winners based on the number of ‘teers’ or arrows shot. The arrows or ‘teers’ are counted after every session to determine the winning numbers. The January 28 Shillong Teer match result will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com.

The teer dream numbers of the preliminary round will be uploaded by 04:15 pm. In another hour, the results of the final round will be shared online. Ticket-holders can claim Rs 80 for each Re 1 bet if their prediction is correct in the preliminary round. Bettors can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket if the teer dream numbers are accurately predicted in the last round. When a participant guesses the correct numbers for both rounds, the bettor can win as much as Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 gambled.

