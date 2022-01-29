Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 29 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, January 29. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 09, while for the first round of Shillong Teer game, it is 23.

Meghalaya is one of the few states permitted to host legal lotteries in India. Shillong Teer is known to be among the most famous lotteries in the northeast. Played by the Khasi clan of Meghalaya, archery remains one of the many conventional games. How the ancient sport of archery transformed into a lottery is not certain. The popularity of the game has led to people dialing in bets and pocketing payouts.

Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI), a group of dozen archery clubs in the state, regulates this popular game of chance. Around 50 archers, registered with any neighbourhood club, engage in the game of archery. At the Polo Ground of Shillong, they squat in a semi-circle and hit a bundle of straw 50 meters away.

Advertisement

Scores of people take part in booking numbers from any of the 5,000 booking counters across 11 districts of Meghalaya. The teer counters are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, Monday to Saturday. Players choose a number between 0 and 99 and bet on the number of arrows that will end up in the bale.

Played in two distinct rounds or sessions, the winners are not decided by a random lucky draw of tickets. After every round, the counting of arrows is done to establish the winning numbers. The betting usually starts from Re 1 and goes upto Rs 100. A few people also engage in betting worth thousands of rupees.

The Shillong Teer results for January 29 will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com. The first round, in which archers shoot with 30 arrows, starts at 3:45 pm. The teer dream numbers for this session will be announced at 4:15 pm. Ticket holders can be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet if their guess is correct. For the next round, archers hit with 20 arrows each. The last and final round starts at 4:45 pm, results of the same will be shared by 05:15 pm. Bettors can take home Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket if they accurately predict the teer dream numbers.

When a participant predicts the accurate numbers for both rounds, they can win as much as Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1. The teer betting was legalised in Meghalaya in the 80s and is controlled by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.