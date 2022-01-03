Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 3 Morning Teer and Shillong Teer

>Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, January 3. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 73, and for the second round, it is 94. The lucky numbers for first round of Shillong Teer game is 38, and for the second round it is 32. Shillong Teer, which is a legalised lottery game, promotes the age-old sport of archery and provides a chance to people to test their luck. The lottery department of the state calls archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association to participate in the archery games.

The rules of the game are as follows:

In each round, the archers are given a set of teer or arrows and while shooting, the arrows have to be shot from a particular distance and the width of the target should also be as per the rules laid down – for the two rounds.

How is the lottery played?

The participants of the Shillong Teer will have to predict the result of a particular round, that is, the number of teers that will hit the target in a particular archery round. If the prediction comes to be correct, the individual wins a monetary prize.

The interested participants can visit state-authorised ticket selling shops, which are present across Meghalaya. Each ticket has a number from 0-99, and participants have to bet money on one of the numbers from this range – it will signify the participant’s prediction for a particular round. Please note that these ticket selling shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The result for January 3 Shillong Teer rounds will be uploaded on the website, www.meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm (for the first round) and 5:15 pm (for the second round).

The bettors, who make the correct prediction in the preliminary round, will take home Rs 80 for each Rs1, while for correct guesses in the second round, the winners will be given Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket. In case any lucky winner/s is able to predict the correct Teer numbers in both rounds, they will take home Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket they place their bets on.

