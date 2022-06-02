Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 2 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, June 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 06, and the second round it is 95.

The Shillong Teer game is a legal archery-based betting game played six days a week. Ticket holders for Thursday’s Shillong Teer match will be able to check the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

The essence of this game is from the 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Their performance is one of the most important factors in winning profits from this game. There are two stages in Shillong Teer, the first starts at 3:45 PM, and its results are announced at 4:15 PM. Whereas the second stage begins at 4:45 PM and its results are declared by 5:15 PM.

How is Shillong Teer played?

In the first round of a match, 50 archers spread out on the field to shoot 30 arrows from a minimum distance of 15:21 metres. From the same distance, each archer shoots 20 arrows in the second round.

How to place bets in Shillong Teer?

At the time when you will go to purchase tickets for the game, you’ll be asked to guess the number of arrows that archers can hit on the target. If the number you guess turns out to be accurate, you win. There are a countless number of people who take part in this game since it gives them the opportunity to win huge profits with every single ticket costing Re 1 only.

A correct prediction made in the first round by ticket bearers helps them win Rs 80. Correct prediction made in the second round gets them Rs 60. Furthermore, if predictions are correct in both rounds, they can earn Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

If you are interested in making some profits from today’s match then don’t wait long! Purchase the tickets for Thursday’s Shillong Teer Lottery game at any state-authorized ticket betting shop in Meghalaya.

