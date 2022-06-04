Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 4 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, June 4. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 58, and the second round it is 13.

The Shillong Teer archery-based betting game is conducted on all days except for Sunday. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 clubs participate in every match. The result of Saturday’s game will be announced on the official website, https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

The match will be played in two rounds. In the initial round, 50 archers will try to shoot 30 arrows at the target from a minimum distance of 15:21 metres. In the next round, 50 archers will aim for the target again from the same distance but this time they’ll be given 20 arrows.

Advertisement

Results of each round will be announced half an hour after they’re over. The first round begins at 3:45 pm so its result will be announced by 4:15 pm. The second round begins at 4:45 pm and its result will be announced at 5:15 pm.

How do people earn profits from this game?

Earnings from Shillong Teer totally depend upon a ticket holder’s prediction and archers performance. Once you will reach out to purchase the tickets for the game, you’ll be asked to guess the number of arrows that you think archers can shoot on target.

If you make a correct prediction in the first round, you win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. You can win Rs 60 with Re 1 ticket in round 2. In case predictions are accurate in both rounds, then you can take home Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

The ticket selling shops for Shillong Teer remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm throughout the weekdays. Buy the tickets from any state-authorized shop in Meghalaya, if you want to earn profits from today’s game.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.