Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 6 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, June 6. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 83, and the second round it is 56.

The Meghalaya Lottery Department came up with Shillong Teer, an archery-based betting game, to motivate the locals and the youth to take interest in the traditional sports of archery. It’s a real-time betting game that is organised by the state from Monday-Saturday. The game allows 50 professional archers from the 12-best shooting clubs to showcase their talents at the Polo Stadium in Shillong.

The game is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and offers the residents a great opportunity to earn easy money. Shillong Teer is divided into two rounds, with each player receiving 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second. Their goal is to shoot all the arrows in two minutes, and the ticket holder’s task is to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit the target.

If today is fortunate enough for you to make the right guess, then you’ll win a good sum of money. The tickets will be available at any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop. So what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets because today might be your day. The tickets will only be available from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. There will be a wide range of alternatives to pick from as the tickets of Shillong Teer range from Re.1 to Rs.100.

If you own a ticket of Re.1, then making the right guess in round one will award you Rs.80 and doing the same in round two will award you Rs.60. On making accurate guesses in both rounds, you’ll be awarded Rs.4000. Isn’t that amazing? There’s no time to wait as the initial round will commence at 3:45 PM, for which the results will be announced at 4:15 PM, followed by the next round which will be held at 4:45 PM and the results for this round will be announced at 5:15 PM. If you’re a participant in Monday’s Shillong Teer then make sure to keep an eye on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department, for which the link is https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

