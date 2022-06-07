Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 7 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, June 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 45.

The legal betting game of archery, Shillong Teer is played six days a week. On Tuesday, Shillong Teer will take place at the polo ground of the capital city of Meghalaya. The ticket holders will be able to check the results at the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

The 12 best archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association are going to take part in the Shillong Teer betting game. The match will be played in 2 rounds. In the initial round, 50 archers will aim at the target with 30 arrows from a distance of 15:21 metres. The next round involves the same number of archers shooting 20 arrows at the target.

The amount of time each archer gets to shoot all arrows is just 2 minutes. The number of correct predictions made by a ticket holder decides the profit earned from this game.

If a ticket holder’s prediction is accurate in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Correct predictions made in the final round can make them win Rs 60 for a Re 1 ticket. Correct predictions made in both rounds will get them to win Rs 4,000 for Re 1 ticket.

Since the archery match is conducted in two rounds its results are announced one by one. The first round starts at 3:45 PM, and its results are announced by 4:15 PM. The following second round begins at 4:45 PM, and its results are released by 5:15 PM.

If you feel interested in taking part in Shillong Teer match, purchase the tickets for it which are easily available at over 5,000 ticket booking counters across Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open for customers from 10 AM to 3:30 PM on all weekdays.

