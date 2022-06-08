Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 8 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, June 8. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40, and the second round it is 62.

The Shillong Teer is played six days a week through which locals of the state earn huge profits with a single ticket costing Re 1 only. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for today’s match will be able to check the results at the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

How’s the game played?

The game is played in two stages. In both stages, 12 best archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association take part. In the first round, 50 archers aim at the target with 30 arrows from a distance of 15:21 metres. The same number of archers shoot 20 arrows at the target in the next round. Each archer gets just 2 minutes time to shoot all arrows.

Shillong Teer: Prize Details

When you will go to purchase a Shillong Teer ticket, you will be asked to guess the number of arrows that you think will hit the target. The more correct predictions you make imply more profits earned from this game. If a prediction is accurate in the initial round, you win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. While correct predictions made in the second round can make you win Rs 60 for a Re 1 ticket. Correct predictions made in both rounds will get you to win Rs 4,000 for Re 1 ticket.

The results for each round are announced separately. The first round starts at 3:45 PM, and after half an hour its results are announced at 4:15 PM. The second round begins at 4:45 PM, and half an hour later its results are released at 5:15 PM.

There are more than 5,000 ticket selling shops across Meghalaya and they remain open for customers from 10 AM to 3:30 PM on all weekdays.

