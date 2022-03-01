Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 1 Morning Teer Games

In a bid to promote the game of archery in the state, Meghalaya hosts a archery betting game called Shillong Teer every day. The real-time archery game is organised by the lottery department of the state, which will begin today’s game at 3:45 pm, at the Polo Stadium in the capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong. The betting game, which gives an opportunity to the locals to test their luck and win cash prizes, is conducted from Monday to Saturday.

Shillong Teer, which permits 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate, is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association with an aim to attract youth to the traditional sport of archery.

Format of Shillong Teer

Let’s take a detailed look at the format of the archery betting game, which is played in two rounds.

Round I: In the first round, 50 archers are given 30 arrows each.

Round II: In the next round, the same set of archers is given 20 arrows each.

Rules of Shillong Teer

The rules of the game are simple. All the players are asked to fire their respective arrows in less than 2 minutes, while the locals participating in the lottery betting game have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target. Whosoever will guess the right number of arrows will be rewarded with different prize money.

Prize money and Ticket details

People willing to participate in Shillong Teer can purchase their tickets from the lottery ticket shops in Meghalaya, starting at 10 am till 3:30 pm. Notably, the ticket prices for Shillong Teer start from Re 1 and go up to Rs 100.

Let’s take a look at the lottery prizes.

For guessing the correct number in the first round, winners will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket.

For guessing the right number in the second round, the winner will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

And if a person guesses the correct numbers in both the rounds, then they will be rewarded with Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket bought.

The first round of the Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 pm, and the next round will start at 4:45 pm. The ticket holders of the lottery game can check the results of the two rounds at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm, respectively, on the official website of the state’s lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

