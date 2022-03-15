Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 15 Morning Teer Games

Meghalaya State Lottery Department organises the much-anticipated game of lottery, Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. It is based on a real-time archery game which makes it different from other lottery games. Participants of the March 15 game can check the lucky numbers for the day at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

The game of archery is played by 50 archers at the Polo Ground of Shillong. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. However, it is not a mere game of archery. It decided the luck of many as it is clubbed with a betting game. The authorities have done so to make it popular among the youth.

The first round of the archery game is organised at 3.45 pm and the results are announced at 4.15 pm. Whereas the second round is played at 4.45 pm and the results of the same are declared at 5.15 pm. In round 1, archers from 12 different archery clubs shoot 30 arrows and in round 2, they shoot only 20 arrows. The archers are given a time limit of two minutes to finish each round. Participants of the lottery game try to predict the number of arrows that might have hit the target in each round.

If someone guesses the number correctly, then they win prize money. In round one, the participant stands a chance to win Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought. However, the prize money for the second round is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. For guessing the correct numbers for both rounds, participants get a bumper prize money of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they own.

The sale of lottery tickets begins at 10 am at state authorised lottery shops in Meghalaya. The last ticket gets sold off at 3.30 pm. People willing to participate in the game can buy tickets ranging between Re 1 and Rs. 100.

