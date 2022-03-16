Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 16 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Wednesday, March 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 95, while for the second round, it is 63.

The lottery game, which is organised six days a week i.e. from Monday to Saturday, allows 50 archers from Meghalaya’s 12 shooting clubs to participate in the game organised at the Polo Stadium of Shillong.

Intending to promote the traditional sports of archery among the locals, Shillong Teer is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer, which is based on a real-time archery game, is played in two rounds. In the first round, all 50 archers are given 30 arrows each, and the same set of archers are given 20 arrows each in the second round.

As soon as the game begins, all the 50 archers have to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes and the people participating in the lottery betting game have to guess the number of arrows that will hit the target. If the participants guessed the right number, then they would be awarded different prize money.

If you wish to participate in the lottery game, then you need to purchase your tickets from any ticket selling shop between 10 am to 3:30 pm. To be able to claim the exciting prize money, you can buy the tickets for Shillong Teer that range from Re 1 to Rs 100.

If you own a Re 1 ticket and guessed the right number in the first round, then you get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. The prize money for guessing the right number in the second round is Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket you own. This is not all. If you got lucky and guessed the right number in both rounds, then you can bag home Rs 4000 for Re 1 ticket.

Talking about the timings of Shillong Teer, the first round of the lottery will begin at 3:45 pm, and its results will be declared at 4:15 pm. At 4:45 pm, the second round of Shillong Teer will start and its results will be revealed at 5:15 pm. If you want to check the results of March 16 i.e. Wednesday’s Shillong Teer, then you can take a look at it on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

