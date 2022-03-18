Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 18 Teer Games

Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya. The legalised game of betting is organised from Monday to Saturday in the state’s capital, Shillong. The lottery game is based on a real-time archery game that takes at the Polo ground of the capital city. While the archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game of lottery is controlled by the Meghalaya State Lottery Department.

ALSO READ: Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 Result on Sunday, March 20 at 2 PM; You Can Win Rs 6 Crore!

Advertisement

The ones who are participating in the lottery game of March 18 can check the winning numbers for the day by visiting the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department:www.meghalayateer.com or at any state-authorised lottery shop.

If we talk about the format of the archery game, the game assembles 50 archers from 12 different archery groups. The game is played in two rounds with a total of 50 arrows. In the first round which starts at 3.45 pm, the players are given 30 arrows to shoot the target in the maximum time of two minutes whereas, in the second round starting from 4.45 pm, 20 arrows are given to hit the target in the same time limit.

However, the game has been clubbed with the prediction lottery to increase its popularity amongst the youth. Participants of the lottery game have to predict the number of arrows that might have hit the target in both rounds separately. For guessing the correct number for round one, participants are given prize money of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

Whereas the winning amount for round two is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. The bumper prize money of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket is given to those who correctly predict the number of both rounds. The results of the first and second rounds are announced at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively.

To buy the tickets for the lottery game, people can visit any state authorised lottery shop in Meghalaya from 10 am to 3.30 pm. The price of the ticket starts from Re 1 and goes up to Rs. 100.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.