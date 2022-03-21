Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 21 Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, March 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 94, and for the second round it is 02.

Intending to attract the youth and locals into the traditional sports of archery, Meghalaya government organises an interesting lottery game called Shillong Teer. Organised six days a week from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer permits 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate in the archery betting game, which is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong.

The ticket holders of Shillong Teer should get ready for some exciting news as they might bag amazing prize money on Monday. The state’s lottery department is all set to begin the March 21 archery betting game at 3:45 pm.

Based on the real-time archery betting, Shillong Teer is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is played in two rounds. All 50 archers during the first round are given 30 arrows each and in the next round, the same set of archers are given 20 arrows each.

The simple rule of Shillong Teer asks the archers to shoot the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while people participating in the lottery game will have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target. This is not all. If a person guessed the correct number then he will be awarded different prize money, which becomes an attractive point for the locals to participate with enthusiasm.

People willing to participate in the archery betting game should hurry up and buy their tickets from any ticket-selling shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The tickets of Shillong Teer range from Re 1 to Rs 100 and there is also an exciting range of prize money.

If you guess the right winning number in the first round, then you can collect Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. And you can take Rs 60 for winning the second round, but if you guessed the correct numbers of both the rounds, then you will be awarded Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket you bought.

Wondering what is the schedule of the archery betting game? At 3:45 pm, the authorities commence the first round of the Shillong Teer, and its results are revealed at 4:15 pm. While the next round of Shillong Teer starts at 4:45 pm, its results are announced at 5:15 pm. The ticket holders of Shillong Teer can check the result of March 21 i.e Monday’s lottery game on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

