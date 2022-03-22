Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 22 Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, March 22. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40, and for the second round it is 56. Participants can also check the winning numbers at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com .

The game of betting has been legalised in the state under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. It is not a mere lucky draw but has a unique format which is exclusively organised in Meghalaya. The lottery game is based on the real-time archery game played at the Polo Ground of Shillong every day except Sunday.

The Khasi Hills Archery Association assembles 50 archers from 12 different archery groups to play the game in two rounds. The people participating in the lottery game predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round.

In the first round, archers are provided with 30 arrows each to shoot the target whereas in the second round, they get 20 shots each. The number of arrows that the archers are able to hit on the target in both the rounds separately becomes the lucky numbers of the day.

The results of the first round, which starts at 3:45 pm, are announced at 4:15 pm. However, after a short span of time, round two begins at 4:45 pm and the announcement of results occurs at 5:15 pm.

While the players of the archery game enjoy the game, the lottery participants stand a chance to win a handsome amount. For round 1, the prize money for guessing the correct number is Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket a participant has bought. As the number of arrows decreases for round 2, the prize money also reduces. For the second round, the winning amount is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Few participants who have a strong luck and prediction power can stand a chance to win a bumper prize of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket for guessing the correct numbers for both the rounds.

