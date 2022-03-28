Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 28 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, March 28. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 43, and the second round it is 62.

The archery game, which is organised throughout the week except Sundays, invites participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of a team of archers. While lottery remains illegal in India, several states have legalised it. In Meghalaya, the lottery game is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Monday’s game, like always, will include archers from 12 clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to play the game in two rounds.

The result for Monday, March 28 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Monday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 pm, and the first round will witness the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. Winning number of this round, the number of arrows that hit the target, will be announced at 4:15 pm on the website. The second and the last round of Monday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4:45 pm, wherein archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results of this round will be revealed by 5:15 pm.

A correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target in the maiden round helps the participant to take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet they have placed. In the second round, correct predictions made in the second round will win the participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Interested people can place their bets at the ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The state-authorised betting shops are open from Monday to Saturday, and today’s participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer by visiting the shops between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

