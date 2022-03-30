Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 30 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, March 30. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 86. Participants of the March 30 game can also check the results of today’s lottery game at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

The lottery which is organised from Monday to Saturday has a unique format. It is based on a coexisting archery game. The archery game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Association at the Polo Ground of Shillong. A number of 50 archers play the game in two rounds. In order to keep the game alive in the hearts of Meghalayan youth, the state came up with the extraordinary idea of clubbing the archery game with monetization benefits for common people.

People from around the state can purchase lottery tickets ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 from any state-authorised lottery shop to participate in the game. While the 50 archers shoot 30 arrows and 20 arrows in round one and round two, lottery participants take a guess on the number of arrows that might hit the target.

After completion of each round, the lucky numbers are declared online. The first round begins at 3:45 pm and the results of the same are announced at 4:15 pm. The second round starts at 4:45 pm with results being announced at 5:15 pm.

The prize money varies for both rounds. In the first round, the winners of the lottery game get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have purchased while for the second round, they get prize money of Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Some lucky participants win a bumper prize of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought for guessing the correct numbers for both the rounds

