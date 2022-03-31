Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 31 Morning Teer and Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, March 31. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 24, and the second round it is 73.

In a bid to encourage the locals and youth to take interest in the traditional game of archery, the state organises the betting game, which is based on real-time archery, from Monday to Saturday at 3.45 pm. The betting game, which is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong, allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs in the state.

The Shillong Teer is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association so that people can try their luck through the betting game, which offers them a chance to make easy money. The format of the Shillong Teer is very simple to get used to, as it is played in two different rounds. While in the first round 50 archers get 30 arrows each, in the second round 20 arrows are given to the same set of archers.

The basic rule of the Shillong Teer asks all 50 archers to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while the participants of the betting game will have to guess the correct number of arrows that will hit the target in both rounds.

Participants of the betting game are awarded prize money if they successfully guessed the correct number of arrows that will hit the target. If you are willing to participate in the archery betting game, then you can purchase your ticket from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from any lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya.

To be able to bag the exciting prize money of Shillong Teer, you just need to choose your lucky ticket, whose price range from Re 1 to Rs 100. Now, if in the first round you guessed the correct number and you own a Re 1 ticket, then you will get Rs 80 while guessing the correct number in the second round for the same ticket will award you Rs 60. And if luckily you guessed the correct numbers in both the rounds, you will receive Rs 4000 for a similar ticket.

You must hurry as at 3.45 pm the lottery department will begin its first round, and at 4.15 they will declare its results. While at 4.45 pm the second round of Shillong Teer will start, at 5.15 pm they will announce its results. People who have bought the tickets of Shillong Teer can test their luck and check its results on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

