Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 4 Teer Games

From Monday to Saturday, the Meghalaya lottery department organises a unique and interesting lottery game called Shillong Teer. The state organises the Shillong Teer to promote the sports of archery in Meghalaya. The lottery department is all set to start today’s archery betting game at 3:45 pm. The game, which permits 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate, is organised at the Polo Stadium in Meghalaya’s capital city, Shillong.

One of the most unique betting games that is based on real-time archery, is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association with an aim to popularise the traditional sports of archery among the youth. Not just this, but the state intends to promote archery among all.

Format and rules of Shillong Teer

The rules and format of Shillong Teer are very basic, as it is played in just two rounds. And during the first round, all the 50 archers are given 30 arrows each. Then in the second round, the same set of archers are provided 20 arrows each. After this, the players have to fire arrows in less than 2 minutes, while people participating in the lottery betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in the first and second round, separately. If the taken guess is right then the person will be rewarded with different prize money, and this becomes a highlight for the locals to participate with enthusiasm.

Ticket and prize details

If you are willing to participate in Shillong Teer then you can buy your tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm from any lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer tickets cost from Re 1 to Rs 100. For guessing the correct number in the first round, the person will be bagging Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. If the person with the Re 1 ticket guesses the right number in the second round, then he will receive Rs 60. For guessing the correct number in both rounds, the person will get Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

Timings and result

The first round of the real-time archery betting game starts at 3:45 pm, and at 4:15 pm its results are declared. The second round begins at 4:45 pm, while its results are announced at 5:15 pm. People who want to check the results of Shillong Teer of March 4, can view it on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

