Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 5 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Saturday, March 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 46, while for the second round, it is 67.

Meghalaya is a state that believes in promoting the traditional archery game. For this, they have clubbed the real-time archery game with the game of lottery. The state-run lottery department organises a lottery game from Monday to Saturday based on a real-time archery game. 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs assemble at the Polo Ground of Shillong to have an archery match. At the same time, people place bets on the number of arrows they might hit.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the game of archery in two rounds. In the first round, players are given 30 arrows each whereas they get 20 arrows each to shoot in the second and final round. For each round, participants of the betting game have to predict the number of arrows the archers might hit on the target. The first round starts at 3:45 pm and the results are announced at 4:15 pm.

Similarly, the second round begins at 4:45 pm and results are announced at 5:15 pm. People who participate in the lottery game can check the results at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department www.meghalayateer.com

The tickets for the betting game are easily available at any lottery ticket counter in the state.

There are more than 5,000 ticket counters across Meghalaya. The price of the ticket starts from Re 1 and goes up to Rs. 100. The winning amount for round 1 is Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket participants have purchased. For round two, it is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Lucky winners who guess the numbers of both rounds get Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

