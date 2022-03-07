Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 7 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Monday, March 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 30, while for the second round, it is 76.

Meghalaya is a state that believes in the promotion of archery, a traditional game in the region. To this end, they combined a real-time archery game with legalised betting. The state lottery department runs real-time archery-based lottery games from Monday to Saturday.

Fifty shooters from 12 shooting clubs meet at the Shillong Polo Ground from Monday to Saturday for the competition. At the same time, people are betting on the number of arrows they may hit at the target.

Advertisement

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the archery game into two rounds. In the first round, the player gets 30 arrows each, while the second round sees them shoot 20 arrows each. After each round, lottery participants need to predict how many arrows the shooter may have hit the target. The first round will start at 3:45 pm and the results will be announced at 4:15 pm. Similarly, the second round will start at 4:45 pm and the results will be announced at 5:15 pm.

Participants in the lottery game can see the results on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Division at www.meghalayateer.com. The results are also announced offline.

Sweepstakes tickets are readily available at any lottery counter in the state. Meghalaya has more than 5,000 authorised ticket selling shops. Ticket prices start at Re 1 and go up to 100. Round 1 prize money is Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket purchased by the participants. For Round 2, lucky winners get Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket they own. The lucky winner who guesses the winning numbers of both rounds has a chance to win Rs 4000 for each Re 1 ticket purchased.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.