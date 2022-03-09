Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 9 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Wednesday, March 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 54, while for the second round, it is 88.

Shillong Teer is a lottery game that is played in the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. The betting game is exclusively organised in the state and is different from the other lottery games. The game is based on a real-time archery game hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in the Polo Ground of Shillong. To make youth aware of the traditional game, it is clubbed with a betting game.

While the 50 archers play the game of archery in two rounds, participants of the lottery game predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are announced at 4:15 pm for round one and 5:15 pm for round two at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

In the first round that starts at 3:45 pm, archers have to shoot 30 arrows each at the target. The number of arrows that hit the target becomes the winning number for the first round. However, in the second round which starts at 4:45 pm, the same set of archers get to shoot 20 arrows each. The lucky number for the second round is decided in the same way as the first. People who have bought the ticket for the lottery game predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round.

The winning amount for guessing the correct number in the first round is Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket a participant has bought. However, for the second round, the amount is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they have. A bumper prize of Rs 4000 is given to the lucky winners for every Re 1 ticket, who predicts the correct number for both rounds. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am daily at all the state-authorised lottery shops and ends at 3:30 pm.

