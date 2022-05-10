Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 10 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, May 10. The lucky number for the first round of game is 55, and for the second round it is 86.

Meghalaya state lottery department’s betting game is inspired by the traditional sport of archery. It is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home monetary prizes after they correctly predict the number of arrows that will hit the target. Those who have bought the ticket for the May 10 Shillong Teer archery match, should note that they can view the winning numbers at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

On Tuesday, a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate in the game and take aim at the target. Participants place their bets on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the Shillong Teer game which is played in two rounds.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 3.45 pm at Shillong’s Polo ground where archers will be given 30 arrows each. In the second round, which will begin an hour later at 4.45 pm, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The results for the first round can be checked on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the winning list of the second round which will be released at 5.15 pm on Tuesday.

Participants who win the first round of Shillong Teer will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. While those winning the second round will get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. If one emerges victorious in both rounds, they will be given Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

Participants willing to place bets in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. The shops are open from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

