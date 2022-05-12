Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 12 Morning Teer and Shillong Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, May 12. The lucky number for the first round of game is 94, and for the second round it is 99. The winning number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 96.

Inspired by the traditional sport of archery, the game is played from Monday to Saturday. Winners of Shillong Teer will take home monetary prizes if they correctly predict the number of arrows that hit the target. Those who have bought the ticket for the May 12 Shillong Teer archery match can view the results on the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com.

50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game and decide the fate of several participants, as they take aim at the target. Shillong Teer is played in two rounds with the first round beginning at 3:45 pm on Thursday.

In this round the team of archers are given 30 arrows each while in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The culminating round of Shillong Teer will start an hour later at 4:45 pm. Winners of the first round will be revealed at 4:15pm, when the Teer Dream number is uploaded on the official website. This will be followed by the winning list of the second round which will be released at 5:15 pm.

Those who win the first round of today’s Shillong Teer match will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bet. Winners of the second round will take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet. In some cases, ticket-holders emerge victorious in both rounds. In such situations they are given Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

To participate in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer, you can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket betting shop in Meghalaya. These betting shops are open for potential players from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

